Monsanto lawsuit ruling a ‘significant recognition’ of victims’ human rights, say UN rights experts

“This decision is a significant recognition of the human rights of victims, and the responsibilities of chemical companies.”

They said the court’s decision reflects a 2015 assessment that glyphosate, a herbicide, was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “probably carcinogenic to humans”.

It showed that “internal company documents” demonstrated that Monsanto had known for decades that glyphosate, and specifically, Roundup, could cause cancer. The company has appealed the ruling.

“We regret that the ruling came too late as Mr. Johnson is suffering from terminal cancer. No monetary compensation is adequate for his life,” the statement continued.

“We express our deepest condolences for his pain and suffering and praise his courage and unwavering will to fight for his rights.”

The UN experts who released the statement are Hilal Elver, Special Rapporteur on the right to food, and Dainius Pūras, Special Rapporteur on the right to physical and mental health. Ms. Elver is set to present a report on the rights of agricultural workers at the UN General Assembly in New York, in just a few weeks’ time.