 

Myanmar: Security Council delegation meets top politicians, civil society leaders

Aye Win/UNIC Yangon
The Security Council delegation meets with General Min Aung Hlaing, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces
30 April 2018
Migrants and Refugees

The United Nations Security Council is continuing its mission to Bangladesh and Myanmar, taking a first-hand look at the plight of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who have fled across the border to escape violence.

On Monday, the delegation of diplomats from the Council’s 15 member countries arrived in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw, holding meetings with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as well as General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York. 

Ambassadors also met with civil society, parliamentarians and Government representatives. 

On Tuesday, the Council members will fly to Rakhine State – the epicenter of the mass displacement crisis, which has been caused by a recurring cycle of clashes between mainly Buddhist residents in the State, and Rohingya Muslims who’ve also lived there for decades. 

Caroline Gluck/UNHCR
United Nations Security Council members visit Kutupalong Rohingya refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), about 671,000 Rohingya refugees have fled targeted violence and serious human rights violations in Myanmar since last August.

In Rakhine, the delegation is expected to meet local government representatives and civil society. 

Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Christine Schraner Burgener of Switzerland as his new Special Envoy on Myanmar, to strengthen the world body’s efforts to assist Myanmar’s peace and reconciliation process.  

Caroline Gluck/UNHCR
United Nations Security Council members visit Kutupalong Rohingya refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

The UN Spokesperson added that over the weekend, the Council delegation visited Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, where they listened to testimony from refugees at the Kutupalong Camp. 

Before departing for Myanmar early on Monday, the delegation met with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka.
 

Caroline Gluck/UNHCR
United Nations Security Council members visit Kutupalong Rohingya refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh and meet with a group of women and girls.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Aid agencies face ‘life threatening’ funding crisis as monsoon rains barrel towards Cox’s Bazar camps – UN

27 April 2018
Humanitarian Aid

The lives of tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees hang in the balance as monsoon and cyclone seasons threaten camps in southern Bangladesh, the United Nations migration agency warned Friday, appealing for urgent financial support to prepare the area against floods and landslides.