Ethiopia: UN welcomes steps towards governance reforms and increased political participation

Through his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres asserted that the Government of Ethiopia expressed its intention to continue implementing governance reforms and increasing participation in the political process.

“The United Nations welcomes the steps so far undertaken in that direction, including the release of detainees,” said UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

The statement added that the UN considers Ethiopia “a valued partner in peace and security, development, humanitarian and human rights issues in the Horn of Africa and the African continent,” and will continue to support the Government and its people in implementing reforms to enhance governance, stability and development.

“The United Nations also takes note of the recent declaration of a state of emergency and stresses the importance of avoiding actions that would infringe on the human rights and fundamental freedoms of citizens, the peace, security and stability of the country, or impact on the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” concluded statement.