 

Uruguay: Helping the UN to keep the peace around the globe for nearly 70 years

MONUSCO/Force
A Uruguayan peacekeeper monitoring the situation in Bogoro, in Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
23 February 2018
Peace and Security

Uruguay is one of over 120 countries working with the United Nations to help keep the peace around the globe. Whether military, police or civilian personnel, they share a common purpose: the protection of vulnerable communities and the provision of support to countries struggling to move from conflict to peace.

With over more than 900 peacekeepers, Uruguay’s largest contingent is with the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). Among those that have served in the vast African nation is Natalia Gallardo, who is from the Paysandu area of Uruguay. While with MONUSCO, Sshe was part of the Uruguayan Navy, whicha team that patrolled lakes to defend against pirate and armed attacks. Watch her story here:

 

 

 

fullscreen

 

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Service and Sacrifice: Honouring Nigeria’s contribution to UN peacekeeping

16 February 2018
Peace and Security

Since the 1960s, Nigeria has been a major contributor of troops and police to United Nations peace operations, having served in dozens of missions. Most recently, Nigerian troops were the military backbone of the UN Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), from 2003-2018, helping to restore security throughout a country that had undergone a brutal civil war.