Uruguay: Helping the UN to keep the peace around the globe for nearly 70 years

With over more than 900 peacekeepers, Uruguay’s largest contingent is with the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). Among those that have served in the vast African nation is Natalia Gallardo, who is from the Paysandu area of Uruguay. While with MONUSCO, Sshe was part of the Uruguayan Navy, whicha team that patrolled lakes to defend against pirate and armed attacks. Watch her story here: