Uruguay: Helping the UN to keep the peace around the globe for nearly 70 years

Uruguay is one of over 120 countries working with the United Nations to help keep the peace around the globe. Whether military, police or civilian personnel, they share a common purpose: the protection of vulnerable communities and the provision of support to countries struggling to move from conflict to peace.
With over more than 900 peacekeepers, Uruguay’s largest contingent is with the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). Among those that have served in the vast African nation is Natalia Gallardo, who is from the Paysandu area of Uruguay. While with MONUSCO, Sshe was part of the Uruguayan Navy, whicha team that patrolled lakes to defend against pirate and armed attacks. Watch her story here: