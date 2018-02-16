Service and Sacrifice: Honouring Nigeria’s contribution to UN peacekeeping

In January 2018, Liberians and the international community watched the first democratic transfer of power in the country in decades – thanks in no small part to Nigeria and other troop and police contributing countries.

Liberia’s new President, George Weah, recently commended UNMIL for its longstanding support to peace and stability, saying: “The Liberian people will forever remain grateful to you for your bravery and service to our great nation… Remember Liberia is your home.”

Nigeria was one of the first countries to provide troops in Liberia in 2003, and was among the last to leave, its final troops flying out just last week.

Below is a snapshot of Nigeria’s active participation in UN peacekeeping around the world over the years.