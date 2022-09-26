“The present reality urgently calls for the UN to promote more than ever before cooperation and reconciliation, and unity and solidarity among its Member States, and to discharge its righteous missions and role,” Ambassador Kim Song said.

Security Council reform

He said the UN Security Council is not “fully discharging” its mandate to safeguard international peace, because of the “unjust and double-dealing acts” of the United States and other States following in its footsteps.

The Council “does not say even a word about the high-handedness and arbitrariness, reckless arms build-up and war crimes of the US, but picks a quarrel with his country at every chance in its righteous efforts to bolster national self-defence capabilities”.

Mr. Song argued that the 15-nation body has lost international confidence and is in urgent need of reform.

To put an end to the arrogance of specific countries including the US and restore confidence, he advised that “urgent priority should be given to the expansion and strengthening of the representation of developing countries, which account for the absolute majority of the UN membership”.

Korean peninsula security

Turning to regional security, the Ambassador maintained that the Korean peninsula is caught in “a vicious cycle of tension and confrontation due to the increasing hostility of the US” and its forces against the North.

Noting that “it is heading into a much more dangerous phase,” he drew attention to US President Joe Biden’s address to the Assembly in which “he picked on us saying that despite their ‘efforts to begin serious and sustained diplomacy,’ the DPRK continues to blatantly violate UN ‘sanctions’”.

“To put it clearly, we have never recognized such ‘resolutions’ of the UN that impose pressure because we do not abide by its ‘rules’ made by the US unilaterally,” said the Ambassador, stressing that his country never would.

He observed that even though several countries in the world possess nuclear weapons, only the DPRK has been “subjected to the most brigandish and brutal” sanctions resolutions.

“This is because the UN connived at and allowed the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the US antagonizing the independent DPRK with an absurd reason that it differs in its ideas and systems and opposes its unjust policy,” said Mr. Song.

Against the backdrop that the US is planning to conduct joint military exercises in the region, he described it as “an extremely dangerous act of igniting the fuse to drive the situation on the Korean peninsula to the brink of war”.

“The United States should clearly understand that its heinous and hostile policy against the DPRK over the past 30 years had just brought about today’s reality and ask and answer itself and ponder over how far it would prolong this situation in the future," he added.

Foreign policy stand

In closing, the Ambassador upheld the DPRK’s foreign policy stance to maintain independence, peace and friendship.

He pledged broad cooperation with all countries and nations that “oppose and reject aggression and interference, domination and subordination” and to develop “multifaceted exchanges and cooperation even with the capitalist countries that respect our country and take friendly attitude to it”.

“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea sets great store by sovereign equality and international justice…and it will fulfil its responsibilities and role in ensuring peace and security on the Korean peninsula”.