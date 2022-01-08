The UN agricultural development agency, IFAD, supports many nature-based initiatives around the world that are helping small-scale farmers to adapt to the changing climate, building their resilience to shocks, and transforming people’s lives in the countryside.

These range from pasture rotation in Tajikistan, which is preventing over-grazing; mangrove reforestation in Gambia, which strengthens the local ecosystem and enhances biodiversity; and a soil fertility project in Laos which is increasing food production for the community.

Find out more on the scope of IFAD’s work in the field, here.