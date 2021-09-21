In his pre-recorded video address, President Xi said “the year 2021 is a truly remarkable one for the Chinese people”, as it marks the centenary of the Communist Party of China as well as the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, a historic event that China will solemnly commemorate.

Beating COVID-19 crucial to humanity

Mr. Xi called for enhancing coordinated global COVID-19 response and minimizing the risk of cross-border virus transmission, while stressing that “we must beat COVID-19 and win this decisive fight crucial to the future of humanity.”

Calling vaccination a powerful weapon against COVID-19, he announced that China would strive to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world by the end of this year.

“In addition to donating $100 million to COVAX, China will donate 100 million doses of vaccines to other developing countries in the course of this year,” he added.

He further stated that China would continue to support and engage in global science-based origins tracing and stand firmly opposed to political maneuvering in whatever form.

Development key to people’s well-being

Mr. Xi proposed a global development initiative towards a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth to confront the severe shocks of COVID-19.

He suggested foster global development partnerships that are more equal and balanced, forging greater synergy among multilateralism, and speeding up the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A green and low-carbon economy

Mr. Xi highlighted the need to accelerate transition to a green and low-carbon economy while achieving green recovery and development.

“China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060,” he pledged.

He added that China would increase support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and not to build new coal-fired power projects abroad.

Pursue dialogue and inclusiveness

Stating that “democracy is not a special right reserved to an individual country, but a right for the peoples of all countries to enjoy,” Mr. Xi said that recent global developments showed once again that outside military intervention and so-called democratic transformation entail nothing but harm.

“We need to advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, and reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games,’ he said.

He further underscored that “one country’s success does not have to mean another country’s failure, and the world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries.”

“We need to pursue dialogue and inclusiveness over confrontation and exclusion,” he stressed.

Practicing true multilateralism

Mr. Xi reiterated that there is only one international system, with the United Nations at its core.

He urged the UN to hold high the banner of true multilateralism and serve as the central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for the future of the world.

“The UN should advance, in a balanced manner…highlight pressing issues and focus on real actions and see to it that commitments made by all parties to multilateralism are truly delivered,” he said.

Full statement available here