 
YPN for UNOCHA
An internally displaced family living in an IDP site in Al-Dhale’e Governorate, Yemen.

FROM THE FIELD: Millions of Yemenis facing ‘death sentence’

25 February 2021
Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and the situation for the millions of affected people is deteriorating, says the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

A woman in Aden, Yemen prepares food at a settlement for people who have fled their homes due to insecurity., by UNOCHA/Giles Clarke

The grim outlook for Yemen – ongoing conflict, economic collapse and major cuts in donor support for emergency aid – has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a significant drop in the amount of money sent home by the Yemeni diaspora, as global work opportunities dry up.

Cuts to life-saving food, water and health care programmes mean that four million fewer people are being helped every month with OCHA describing the current situation as “a death sentence for millions of families”.

Read OCHA’s overview of the challenges facing Yemen, and the action that is needed to save lives in the country, here.

 

