FROM THE FIELD: Millions of Yemenis facing ‘death sentence’

The grim outlook for Yemen – ongoing conflict, economic collapse and major cuts in donor support for emergency aid – has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a significant drop in the amount of money sent home by the Yemeni diaspora, as global work opportunities dry up.

Cuts to life-saving food, water and health care programmes mean that four million fewer people are being helped every month with OCHA describing the current situation as “a death sentence for millions of families”.

