 
UNDP Lao PDR
Solar power has improved the livelihoods of local people.

FROM THE FIELD: Laos villages transformed by solar power

10 January 2021
Climate Change

For people living off-grid in remote villages in Laos, solar energy offers a clean, sustainable way to bring electricity for all, and the promise to transform their lives.

In Ko Bong and Tha Phai Bai, in the centre of the South East Asian country, only a small number of people used to benefit from electricity, provided by unreliable, polluting and expensive diesel generators, thus limiting the possibilities for economic development.

Today, however, the picture is very different, thanks to a UN Development Programme (UNDP) initiative that has provided both villages with innovative solar-powered mini-grids, and access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

Read more here about the so-called “swarm grid”, and the impact it is having on the villagers’ lives.

 

