 

Afghanistan: UN shocked and outraged over deadly attacks on maternity hospital and funeral

UNAMA/Freshta Dunia
The Pul-e-Kheshti Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. (file)
12 May 2020
Peace and Security

Perpetrators behind two separate deadly attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday must be brought to justice, top UN officials have said.

At least 14 people were killed, including two newborn babies, when gunmen attacked a maternity hospital in the capital, Kabul, that morning.

The incident occurred just hours after a suicide blast killed at least 24 people and wounded scores more at a funeral in Nangarhar, located in the east of the country.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) took to Twitter to express “shock and revulsion” over the attacks.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, Toby Lanzer, was “outraged” by the attack on the Sad Bistar Hospital, a 100-bed facility, which was full of patients and medical staff when the assault took place.

“It beggars belief that such a heinous act could be committed when Afghanistan is being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic”, he said in a statement.

“Civilians receiving care in hospitals, health workers, medical infrastructure and aid workers are protected under International Humanitarian Law; violations must be investigated and those behind the attacks brought to justice”.

 

♦ Receive daily updates directly in your inbox - Subscribe here to a topic.
♦ Download the UN News app for your iOS or Android devices.

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Afghanistan: Civilian casualties down, but hundreds still killed, despite US-Taliban deal

27 April 2020
Peace and Security

In the first quarter of 2020, the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan fell by nearly a third from the same period a year earlier, representing the lowest first quarter figure since 2012, according to a UN report released on Monday.