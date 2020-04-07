Children vulnerable to abuse and violence during coronavirus lockdowns, UN experts warn

Maud de Boer-Buquicchio, Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, and Najat Maalla M’jid, Special Representative on violence against children, issued the appeal, emphasizing that parents, caregivers, service providers and law enforcement officials all need extra support to minimize the heightened risks to youngsters.

“Globally, confinement measures and the disrupted provision of already limited child protection services exacerbate the vulnerability of children living in psychiatric and social care institutions, orphanages, refugee camps, immigration detention centres and other closed facilities”, said Ms. de Boer-Buquicchio.

At a time of lockdowns and home isolation, children are at greater risk of experiencing violence, exploitation and challenges to their mental health. “This is especially true of those who are already in vulnerable situations”, Ms. M’jid added.

The experts urged governments to ensure that adequately staffed and equipped child protection services and law enforcement are available and accessible to all children. This includes toll-free 24-hours hotlines, free texting services, remote psychological and social services and mobile shelters for minors. Where such vital services are missing, some victims are bound to endure abuse by their own caregivers, the experts warned.

In addition, travel restrictions and the increase in online users will likely lead to a significant spike in sexual grooming online by paedophiles and predators, live streaming of child sexual abuse and the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material – making robust collaboration between private industry and law enforcement essential.

Police forces must be trained to monitor encrypted paedophile networks and lawfully access retained computer IP addresses to secure evidence.

“We should all make significant efforts to support frontline operators in the child protection services, neighbourhood and community watchdogs and law enforcement”, the experts said, and equally, empower children to respond to the crisis through peer-to-peer initiatives.

