UN chief sends wishes for ‘peace and a blessed New Year’ to all

“In these turbulent and trying times, we must stand together for peace and harmony”, said the UN chief. “And that is the spirit of this season”.

He told the Pontiff that his “vision, guidance and example” reflects this in abundance.

Meeting with the Pope just a few days before Christmas was especially meaningful for Mr. Guterres.

“My deepest thanks to you, your Holiness, and my best wishes, to all those celebrating, for a Christmas in peace and a blessed New Year”, he concluded.

For his part, Pope Francis advocated for building trust and goodwill among people.

"Trust in dialogue between people and between nations, in multilateralism, in the role of international organizations, in diplomacy as an instrument for understanding and understanding, is indispensable for building a peaceful world," he said.

Likewise, the head of the Catholic Church considered that Christmas, "in its genuine simplicity, reminds us that what really counts in life is love."