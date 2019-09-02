FROM THE FIELD: Restoring life to Ghana’s land

An increase in the population in the West African country has put more pressure on agricultural lands resulting in the clearing of forests and woodlands, a development which is hastening desertification.

The Dorbor community which lives in central Ghana is finding the cultivation of the cereal crops and cashew nuts it traditionally farms increasingly challenging.

The Dobor people are now being supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) to hold back land degradation by introducing sustainable land management practices, including soil fertility improvement techniques.

As the international community gathers in New Delhi in India to discuss how to combat desertification, read more here about how the Dorbor people are restoring life to Ghana’s lands.

