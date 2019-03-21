Education critical to ensure future of forests, and reverse their destruction

The UN drew attention to the vital role that forests play in addressing some of the world’s greatest environmental challenges on Thursday, and the importance of tackling the issues that threaten them, such as deforestation, and land degradation.
Education is a critical step to safeguarding natural resources for future generations. It is essential for children to learn about forests at an early age. José Graziano da Silva, Director-General, FAO
Marking the 2019 International Day of Forests, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) launched new forestry education initiatives aimed at raising awareness amongst young people about their sustainable use and conservation, and some of the major challenges related to forestry education.
Despite the well documented and important role that forests play in keeping the environment healthy and helping to address global challenges such as climate change through the capture of greenhouse gases, many people have little knowledge of the many ways that forests support human life, or the grave dangers many forests face.
As more and more people move to cities, becoming oblivious to the plight of rural areas, says the FAO, this problem is growing.
In a statement, José Graziano da Silva, FAO's Director-General, said that "education is a critical step to safeguarding natural resources for future generations. It is essential for children to learn about forests at an early age."Education, however, can challenge and reverse this situation. The FAO has identified deficiencies in the way that forest-related issues are taught, describing forestry education as generally “inadequate,” and failing to address emerging challenges. The opportunities to study forestry at all levels, the Organization says, are few and far between.
As part of the global celebrations marking the day, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) held a special event at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, featuring remarks by senior UN and government officials, as well as a panel discussion and general discussion by Member States and UN bodies.
Opening the event, Mr. Hossein Moeini Meybodi, Senior Forest Policy Officer at the UN Forum on Forests, was positive about the effect that education, awareness raising measures and improved forestry management can have on the future of forests: “It is our sincere hope that by sharing positive messages on solutions that exist for forests, and the communities that they support, we can learn from each other and together create a greener, more sustainable world for future generations.”
Forestry Facts
- 1.6 billion people need forests for food
- 80% of all biodiversity on land live in forests & trees
- Forests provide 75% of the world’s freshwater
- 1/3 of the world’s largest cities draw their drinking water from forests