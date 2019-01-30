UN relief chief urges Security Council to back aid delivery, more funding for millions of Syrians hit by harsh weather

“Millions are living under tents or tarpaulins or in damaged buildings with no power or heating. There are severe shortages of all the basics ­­– from blankets to baby milk to bandages,” Mark Lowcock told the Security Council, adding that the harsh weather is destroying the makeshift shelters and forcing tens of thousands more people to move.

He said that since late last year, the UN and its partners had been raising funds to support vulnerable Syrians with vital winter items, including plastic sheeting to reinforce shelters, stoves and heating fuel, as well as blankets, jackets and winter clothes.

“We have raised $81 million so far, which has allowed us to help 1.2 million people. Continued support is critical to ensuring that all those in need can be reached,” he said.

Turning to war-battered Idlib, he said weather has been difficult for the people there, where the risk of military escalation continues to loom. Over the second half of last year he had frequently highlighted the growing concerns of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which he heads up, about the plight of three million people in Idlib and neighboring areas in north-west Syria, from which civilians simply have nowhere else to flee, should there be a full-scale military incursion into the area.

While a September agreement between Russia and Turkey was followed by a significant decrease in ground fighting and airstrikes, January saw an increase in fighting between non-State armed groups, placing civilians at risk and resulting in injury and death.

“Today I reiterate the importance of sustaining the Russia-Turkey agreement and I remind you that a large-scale military operation in Idlib would have catastrophic humanitarian implications,” he said of the deal brokered by the two countries to create a demilitarized buffer zone in Idlib.

UN Photo/Manuel Elias Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefs the Security Council on Syria (file).

Further, Mr. Lowcock recalled that last month, the Council extended the authorization for the cross-border relief operation into Idlib. As hundreds of thousands of people are reached each month with lifesaving assistance through our cross-border operations, he said: “We must continue to be able to provide food, medicine, tents, critical winter supplies and other help.”