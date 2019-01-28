 

Guterres says UN stands ready to support Brazil’s search and rescue effort in wake of tragic dam collapse

Lucas Hallel ASCOM/FUNAI
Pataxó Indigenous people live in the village of Naõ Xohã, on the banks of the Paraopeba river damaged by the collapse of a mining dam in Brumadinho, Brazil.
26 January 2019
Humanitarian Aid

Secretary-General António Guterres said on Saturday that the United Nations stands ready to support the Brazilian authorities in the search and emergency relief efforts following the deadly dam collapse and mudslides in vast South American country’s south-eastern region.

“The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the terrible loss of life and significant damage to people’s homes and the environment caused by the collapse of the dam yesterday in Brumadinho, state of Minas Gerais,” according to a statement issued by a UN spokesperson.

According to news reports, dozens of people were killed, and hundreds remain missing in the wake of the break at an iron-ore mine dam, which sent waves of reddish-brown mud and sludge into areas near the town of Brumadinho.   

“The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Brazil. He wishes those injured swift recovery,” the statement said.

A similar incident occurred in November 2015, when a dam burst at a Samarco mine in Mariana.

 

