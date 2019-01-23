FROM THE FIELD: Enduring freezing winter in a war zone

Since 2014, conflict in Ukraine has forced 1.5 million people to flee their homes, according to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR. After five years, many of the displaced are often forced to choose between buying food and medicine or paying for heating.

In 2018 the agency stepped up the distribution of aid, including clothing, fuel and cash, to thousands of displaced households in eastern Ukraine.

Read more here, about four displaced Ukrainians who will not be left out in the cold this winter.