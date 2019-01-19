Mexico: UN chief saddened by pipeline blast in which dozens were killed

According to news reports, the explosion was caused by fuel thieves who punctured the gas pipeline north of Mexico City. Fuel theft has become a growing occurrence in the country over the past few years, adding to other security issues.

UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in his statement that Mr. Guterres was saddened by the incident which killed over 60 people and injured dozens. The UN chief expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in this tragic event and wished the injured a speedy recovery.



The Secretary-General also expressed his solidarity with the people and Government of Mexico and said the United Nations system in Mexico stands ready to offer assistance to the national authorities.