Mauritania: UN chief urges peaceful, credible elections

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres said he is “closely following” developments in the West African nation as it prepares to go to polls.

“[The Secretary-General] urges all parties to ensure the holding of elections that are peaceful and credible and allow for the participation of all interested stakeholders,” read the statement.

“He calls on all parties to ensure respect of the rule of law and that the human rights of all Mauritanians are upheld.”

According to reports, some 98 political parties are participating in the elections this year, a marked increase over the last time polls were held.