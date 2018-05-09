Lebanon elections ‘vital step’ in democracy-building: UN chief

In a statement, Mr. Guterres urged the country’s political leaders to present a united front "with a view to furthering the ambitious agenda set out by Lebanon and its international partners.”

“The elections represent a vital step in strengthening Lebanon’s state institutions and consolidating its democratic tradition,” added the Secretary-General.

The UN chief also said that he looks forward to the formation of the new government.

The statement added that the whole UN system would continue to support Lebanon and its "sovereignty, stability, and political independence in accordance with the Taif Accord – the agreement which ended the decades-long civil war in the country – as well as relevant Security Council resolutions".

Sunday's parliamentary vote for the first to be held since 2009.

It is also the first time Lebanon has gone to the polls since the start of the Syrian crisis, which has driven more than 1.5 million desperate Syrians from their homes, to seek refuge in the country.