Cambodge : un expert propose un plan en dix points pour mieux respecter les droits de l'homme

UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in #Cambodia Vitit Muntarbhorn concluded his 1st official visit to the country.



His 2nd report on human rights in Cambodia will be released in September for the 51st session of the Human Rights Council.#HRC51@OHCHR_Cambodia https://t.co/PuU2WcAb9u pic.twitter.com/QSbEVANCIZ