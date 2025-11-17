UNHCR urges balance as UK unveils new asylum proposals

The UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood formally announced the measures on Monday, aimed at tightening controls on irregular arrivals while maintaining the country’s commitment to offering sanctuary.

She told the House of Commons that some families whose asylum claims have failed were not being removed “even when we know their home is perfectly safe.”

The proposals include new rules to manage the assessment of asylum claims, provisions for safe and legal resettlement pathways, and mechanisms for the return of individuals found not to require international protection.

‘Refugees are not migrants’

Commenting on the announcement, UNHCR’s UK Representative, Vicky Tennant, said: “Refugees are not migrants. They are people fleeing conflict, instability and human rights abuses – circumstances no one would willingly choose.

“Fair, efficient asylum systems are essential to swiftly identify refugees and provide the protection they need.”

UNHCR welcomed the UK Government’s dual focus on maintaining safety for those in need of protection while strengthening border management.

Ms. Tennant stressed that this approach should be coupled with well-managed migration pathways for those moving for economic reasons and effective mechanisms to return those without valid claims.

Share responsibilities

The agency also encouraged the UK to continue cooperating with European and other partners to share responsibility for refugees, citing arrangements such as the UK-France ‘one-in, one-out’ system.

“With the right safeguards in place, lawful transfers of some asylum-seekers to other countries can be part of a responsible approach,” Tennant said.

UNHCR highlighted that for recognised refugees, protection goes beyond the initial grant of asylum.

“Safety means a stable status that allows them to rebuild their lives, reunite with their families, and pursue long-term solutions,” Ms. Tennant added.

The agency stressed that short-term arrangements and strict limits on family reunion can prolong uncertainty, undermine integration, and add administrative complexity.

The agency also noted the importance of safe, regular routes, such as the UK Resettlement Scheme and initiatives for Syrians, Ukrainians and Afghans, as alternatives to dangerous journeys.

Unprecedented displacement

“Early investment in refugee integration is in everyone’s interest,” Ms. Tennant said.

UNHCR underlines that in a time of unprecedented global displacement, empathy, efficiency, responsibility-sharing and international cooperation are essential.

The agency stands ready to work with the UK and other governments to ensure asylum access, uphold rights, and promote social cohesion.

