Security Council LIVE: US hails ‘historic and constructive resolution’ on Gaza

US Ambassador Mike Waltz addresses the UN Security Council meeting on a resolution authorizing a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in Gaza.
UN Photo
Peace and Security

The Security Council has passed a US-backed resolution which will establish an international force to restore order in Gaza, protect civilians and open the way for large-scale aid and rebuilding. There were 13 votes for, none against – while Russia and China abstained amid concerns that Russia might veto the text. US ambassador Mike Waltz thanked ambassadors, hailing it as an “historic and constructive resolution” which charts a new course for the Middle East. Follow live below, check out full meetings coverage here, and UN News app users, follow here
