UN opposes death penalty but pushes for justice in Bangladesh

In its response to the verdict, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) reiterated its opposition to the death penalty in all circumstances.

Last July, student protests which began over a quota system for public service jobs in Bangladesh quickly escalated into widespread demonstrations, which were violently repressed by national security forces.

Following the former prime minister’s resignation she fled the country for India. A UN-led investigation into alleged crimes found that 1,400 people – including many children – may have been killed while thousands were injured during July and August last year.

A ‘moment for victims’

OHCHR described the verdict as “an important moment for victims of the grave violations committed during the suppression of protests last year.”

Since publishing its report in February 2025, OHCHR has been calling for perpetrators – including individuals in positions of command and leadership – to be held accountable in accordance with international standards and for victims to have access to effective remedies and reparation.

The report found that the former Bangladeshi administration tried to systematically suppress the protests with increasingly violent means in order to remain in power.

“The testimonies and evidence we gathered paint a disturbing picture of rampant State violence and targeted killings, that are amongst the most serious violations of human rights, and which may also constitute international crimes,” UN human rights chief Volker Türk said in February.

“Accountability and justice are essential for national healing and for the future of Bangladesh.”

End the death penalty

OHCHR has consistently called for proceedings which “unquestionably” meet international standards of due process and fair trial, the agency said in its response.

As part of its work, the office advocates for the universal abolition of the death penalty and over the years, multiple UN resolutions have been passed to protect the rights of those facing capital punishment.

The trial against Ms. Hasina and Mr. Khan was conducted in absentia and led to a capital sentence, making international standards “particularly vital,” the office continued.

Mr. Türk hopes Bangladesh will now move forward with a comprehensive process of “truth-telling, reparation and justice as the pathway to national reconciliation and healing.”

He called for calm “and for all to exercise restraint in response to these developments.”