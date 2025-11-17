Security Council to vote on new Gaza force: Here’s what you need to know

The proposal building on the 20-point US plan is intended to restore security, ensure humanitarian access and begin a sustained process of reconstruction and institutional reform for the enclave following two years of devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A rival draft resolution submitted by Russia is also under formal consideration, but it remains unclear whether the Council will vote on that text this afternoon.

What the US text proposes

The draft would establish an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) working with Israel and Egypt with an initial two-year mandate.

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe A wide view of the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov (on screen) briefs members.

Its responsibilities would include securing Gaza’s borders, protecting civilians, facilitating humanitarian assistance, supporting the training and deployment of a reconstituted Palestinian police force, and overseeing the permanent de-commissioning of weapons held by Hamas and other armed groups in the enclave.

The text also indicates that Israeli forces would fully withdraw once the force has established security and operational control across the territory.

A transitional governance mechanism named the Board of Peace – chaired by President Donald Trump under the US peace plan which underpinned the 8 October ceasefire – would be formed to coordinate security, humanitarian and reconstruction planning.

This would guide Gaza towards a reformed Palestinian governing authority. The resolution outlines a pathway towards Palestinian self-determination and eventual statehood, linked to accountable governance and reconstruction milestones.

Why it matters

If adopted, the resolution would provide international legal authority for a multinational security mission, seen by potential troop-contributing countries and donors as necessary for deployment. No UN peacekeeping presence is envisaged.

It could represent a decisive transition from active conflict to stabilisation and reconstruction, combining security guarantees with reforms to governance and services.

The vote also tests the Council’s ability to agree on a post-conflict framework for Gaza at a critical diplomatic moment, amid ongoing humanitarian needs and heightened regional tensions.

Washington has reportedly warned that if the Council does not act now, it could lead to renewed infighting and the collapse of the fragile ceasefire.

Key background

The draft draws on recent international proposals calling for steps towards a ceasefire, release of all hostages, demilitarisation of armed groups, and reconstruction led by reformed Palestinian institutions.

Negotiations within the Council have reportedly focused on the governance structure, operational command, sequencing of security tasks and the extent of involvement of the Palestinian Authority.

Some members have raised concerns regarding external oversight and clarity over the end state of the mission.

Rival Russian draft

Russia has circulated an alternative resolution directing the UN Secretary-General to develop options for a stabilisation force without endorsing the Board of Peace model. It is not yet known whether this text will also be voted on today.

What to watch

• Whether the US resolution secures at least nine affirmative votes without a veto from one of the five permanent members of the council – China, France, Russia, the UK and the US

• Which Member States may commit personnel and equipment for the new force, and on what basis

• Israel’s position on the proposed withdrawal sequencing and governance structure

• The status and future of the Russian draft should only the US text go to a vote

Humanitarian update

• Conditions remain very difficult, with many Gazans struggling to access essentials after heavy rains and flooding affecting more than 13,000 families.

• At least 9,000 tents, 83,000 tarpaulins and 59,000 blankets were distributed, but access limits and item restrictions are slowing scale-up ahead of winter.

• Food delivery volumes have increased, allowing plans to resume two food parcels plus flour per household, after earlier reductions in the north due to access delays.

• Debris teams have cleared 100,000 tonnes, but around 58 million tonnes remain across Gaza, with only half currently accessible.

• More than 5,400 metric tonnes of aid was collected between Thursday and Sunday, including shelter, medical and food items, with the Zikim crossing now reopened after two months.