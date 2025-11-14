‘Mobs’ target Palestinians in occupied West Bank, as floods roil Gaza

OHCHR condemned this week’s attacks as abhorrent and said they reflected a wider pattern of increased violence against Palestinians.

Several people were reportedly injured in the attacks, which included a raid on a dairy factory, while delivery trucks and homes were set ablaze.

The surge in violence comes as Israeli authorities have also ramped up home demolitions in addition to property seizures and the forcible displacement and transfer of thousands of Palestinians by Israeli settlers and the military, OHCHR continued, in a briefing for journalists at the UN in Geneva.

Officials reiterated that Israel’s assertion of sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and its annexation of parts of it, are in breach of international law which has been confirmed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Floods in Gaza

Meanwhile in Gaza, hundreds of tents and makeshift shelters were flooded due to heavy rain on Friday.

“We fear that thousands of displaced families will be left fully exposed to these harsh weather conditions” amid wider health and protection concerns, said the UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric at a later briefing in New York.

UN partners are working to provide shelter support via rapid response teams.

Around 1,000 tents were distributed to families in Deir al Balah and Khan Younis on Thursday. Between Sunday and Wednesday, partners provided about 7,000 blankets to more than 1,800 households, along with some 15,000 tarpaulins to more than 3,700 households and winter clothing.

Aid partners stress that proper flood prevention requires equipment which is not available in Gaza, including tools to drain water away from tents and to clear solid waste and rubble.

Aid items ‘stuck in Jordan’

“Millions of urgently needed shelter items remain stuck in Jordan, Egypt and Israel, awaiting approvals to enter Gaza,” Mr. Dujarric continued.

“Dire living conditions are also increasing people’s exposure to explosive ordnance, with children among those most at risk. Some people have been injured while collecting firewood; others are having to pitch tents near areas suspected of containing unexploded remnants simply because they have no safer options.”

The Spokesperson underscored the need for the full and sustained opening of existing and additional crossings, clearance of essential aid and equipment for entry, and access for all aid items from the UN and partners.

