Indigenous protesters block COP30 entrance, demand action from Brazilian Government

The Munduruku, who live primarily in the Amazon states of Amazonas, Mato Grosso and Pará, are demanding an end to projects and extractive activities that threaten Indigenous territories, particularly in the Tapajós and Xingu River basins.

‘Legitimate’ protests and government response

COP30 Executive Director Ana Toni described the demonstrations as “legitimate” and confirmed that the government is listening. Protesters were directed to meet with the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, and the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva.

Ms. Toni highlighted that COP30 has more than 900 Indigenous participants, a significant increase from the 300 registered at last year’s conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“Brazil has a strong democracy that allows for different forms of protest, both inside and outside the conference,” she said, adding that hosting COP30 in the Amazon was meant to ensure Indigenous voices are heard.

© UNFCCC/Diego Herculano Security officers guard the UN Climate Conference venue as the Munduruku Indigenous People protest.

Indigenous youth voices underline urgency

For Indigenous youth participants, the protest reflects both the urgency of their demands and the value of being present at the international conference.

Amanda Pankará, from the Pankará people in Pernambuco, told UN News that COP30 provides a space where Indigenous issues can gain greater visibility.

“We would have much more to contribute if more Indigenous people were participating in these discussions. These demands are valid. We are claiming the right to land, the right to life… Being here today, representing those who haven't had the opportunity to be here, reinforces our presence and responsibility. We are the ones who create this protective barrier, so we want to be heard.”

Commitment to climate action

During a meeting held on Thursday, many Indigenous leaders described COP30 as the most inclusive climate conference they had attended.

Chilean Indigenous youth Emiliano Medina - from the Mapuche people - who participated in the meeting, said Indigenous representatives reaffirmed their commitment to combating the climate crisis.

He emphasized that protests like Friday’s are a way to present demands and highlight where policies fall short. “Similar demonstrations have been taking place around the world in communities affected by climate change,” he said.

© UNFCCC/Kiara Worth Indigenous Peoples block an entrance to the UN Climate Conference in Belém, Brazil.

‘COP in the Amazon is meant to hear these voices’

Ana Toni stressed that holding COP30 in the Amazon enables broad participation by Indigenous peoples, something that would have been more limited if the event were held in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, or Brasília. She assured that the voices of demonstrators are being heard and noted that further demonstrations are expected throughout COP30.

“The purpose of holding a conference in the Amazon is precisely to listen to these demands,” she concluded.