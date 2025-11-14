Ukraine: UN condemns latest deadly attack targeting civilians in Kyiv

The UN Spokesperson said Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the large-scale missile and drone strikes across the country on Friday, which reportedly killed at least six people in Kyiv and two in Chornomorsk, and caused multiple civilian injuries.

Residential areas, energy facilities and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv were also damaged.

He stressed that “attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable” and violate international humanitarian law. He also recalled “the inviolability of diplomatic premises”.

The Secretary-General again urged a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, also deplored the latest wave of drones and missile strikes, which damaged or destroyed homes, medical facilities and heating networks in and around the capital.

“I condemn the ongoing pattern of massive civilian harm caused by these strikes, which are destroying essential infrastructure just as winter sets in,” he said in a statement posted on social media.

Assault on energy systems

Ukraine is facing intensified attacks on its energy grid, UN human rights investigators said in a recent report.

“October saw emergency power cuts across multiple regions of Ukraine, driven by the Russian Federation’s continued region-specific attacks and renewed large-scale strikes on energy infrastructure,” it said.

Children suffering

At least six people were killed in the Kyiv attack, according to media reports.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said two children, aged seven and 10, were reportedly among those injured.

“More terrifying, sleepless and cold nights for children in Ukraine as attacks continue, impacting homes, power and heating supply systems,” the agency tweeted.

UNICEF also spoke to a boy called Viacheslav. His home was damaged in the strikes and his neighbours were among those reportedly killed.

"First there was a rumble, it grew louder, and then everything exploded. Our windows blew out," he recalled. "I was very scared."

UNICEF appealed for an end to all attacks, and for children to be protected.

Humanitarian response continues

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is now in its fourth year and continues to devastate lives and infrastructure.

More than 14,500 people have been killed, and nearly 38,500 injured.

Nearly 13 million people, 36 per cent of the population, need humanitarian assistance, according to UN aid coordination office OCHA.

Despite challenges, the UN and partners reached 8.4 million people last year.