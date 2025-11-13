World News in Brief: Typhoon generation, disability rights in Myanmar, new refugee-led climate fund

After slamming into the island nation on 9 November with winds of around 185 kilometres per hour (or 115 miles per hour) leaving at least six dead, Super Typhoon Fung-wong hit homes, schools and access to health services across 16 regions, UNICEF reported on Thursday.

The archipelago has already been exhausted by multiple climate-related and geophysical shocks this year. Just days ago, more than 200 people died in the Typhoon Kalmaegi disaster.

From one crisis to another

“Children and their families are barely climbing out of one crisis before another strikes, pushing them back to zero,” said UNICEF Philippines Representative Kyungsun Kim.

The agency is carrying out joint assessments with the authorities and partners to determine the highest needs.

In addition to providing life-saving support, UNICEF prioritises child-centred climate policies, climate-resilient social services and mobilising climate financing to safeguard communities from natural shocks.

UN launches first refugee-led green fund to restore land and cut carbon

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has launched the Refugee Environmental Protection Fund, the first major refugee-led initiative using carbon finance to tackle deforestation, promote clean energy and create green jobs.

The new fund will start projects in Uganda and Rwanda, aiming over the next decade to restore more than 100,000 hectares of land and bring clean energy access to 1 million people.

Seeded in Uganda and Rwanda

In Uganda’s Bidibidi and Kyangwali settlements, activities will include reforestation, seedling production and the rollout of cleaner cooking technologies, expected to cut over 200,000 tonnes of CO₂ each year and create thousands of jobs for refugees and host communities.

In Rwanda’s Kigeme camp, the project will rehabilitate degraded hillsides, promote safer cooking for 15,000 people and support sustainable livelihoods through nursery management and soil conservation.

Revenues from verified carbon credits will be reinvested in local environmental projects, ensuring communities share the benefits.

“Refugees often live on the front lines of extreme weather,” said Siddhartha Sinha, UNHCR’s Head of Innovative Financing. “This fund helps them protect the land they depend on.”

Expansion is already being explored in Brazil and Bangladesh, linking environmental recovery with long-term community resilience.

Daily fight for survival for people with disabilities in Myanmar

Soldiers loyal to Myanmar’s military junta have reportedly executed, tortured and sexually assaulted persons with disabilities, trapping many in a daily fight for survival, according to a new report issued by the independent UN human rights expert for Myanmar.

Since seizing power in 2021, Myanmar’s military has ruled by force, violently targeting opposition, protests, ethnic minorities, and especially persons with disabilities, said Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews on Thursday.

Burned alive

“Dozens of persons with disabilities have been burned alive in their own homes as junta forces carried out campaigns of mass arson throughout the country,” he added.

Deep-rooted religious and cultural beliefs continue to perpetuate the isolation and disenfranchisement of people with disabilities in Myanmar, leaving them trapped in a vicious cycle of repression and discrimination, underscored the report.

“The widespread belief that impairments result from misdeeds in a past life not only fuels discrimination but is also internalised by persons with disabilities, leading many to withdraw from community life out of shame and an erosion of personal dignity”, said Mr. Andrews.

Nevertheless, a remarkable network of organisations, many led by persons with disabilities, continue to work against all odds to provide essential services and defend the rights of persons with disabilities.

“As a distracted world fixes its attention on other crises and conflicts, the situation of persons with disabilities in Myanmar has truly become a hidden crisis within a forgotten humanitarian catastrophe,” said the independent expert.

“It is critical that the world pay attention.”

Independent experts and Special Rapporteurs are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to report on specific human rights issues. They serve in a personal capacity and are not UN staff.