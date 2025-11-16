Ukraine faces ‘unprecedented housing crisis’

More than 236,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged during the war and over 2.5 million housing units – around 10 per cent of the housing stock – have been damaged in some way or are inaccessible due to the ongoing conflict.

The shortage of municipal housing combined with an under-regulated rental market and the large-scale displacement caused by people fleeing war, has placed severe pressure on housing availability and affordability, according to a report released by the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

© UNOCHA/Viktoriia Andriievska An elderly woman evacuated from the Donetsk region is now living in Dnipro City.

The UN estimates that around 10.6 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes – almost a quarter of its pre-war population, the majority of whom have left the country.

Two-thirds of the 3.7 million people who remain have struggled to pay for their new accommodation. For many, their reliance on the rental market has exhausted family savings.

Financial burden

According to the report the “financial burden of rent continues to weigh heavily on displaced households,” as they are forced to spend 50 per cent or more of their income on rent.

As the war in Ukraine continues, addressing the housing needs of displaced Ukrainians remains a critical priority.

“IOM is dedicated to helping internally displaced people, and the communities hosting them, build lasting futures. This includes training for new skills, connecting people with jobs, and securing stable homes,” said Robert Turner, IOM Ukraine’s Chief of Mission.

Humanitarian and development partners continue to support displaced people in accessing housing through financial and legal assistance, as well as through livelihood initiatives, complementing efforts by local authorities to expand or rehabilitate the municipal housing stock.