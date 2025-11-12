Sudan: Migration chief hears horrific accounts of exodus from El Fasher

“When people are coming out of the area, they are reporting widespread violence, sexual abuse, civilians who are sometimes being shot on sight,” said the Director General of the UN migration agency (IOM), Amy Pope, during a briefing on Wednesday.

Hiding from drones

“Many described leaving the area and seeing dead bodies along the way.” She said she had met women and children who had been walking for days in some instances, “hiding from drones, carrying only their children.”

Tweet URL

The statements come amid intensified violence and spreading in Sudan, following the capture of regional capital El Fasher by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last month from government troops, after more than 500 days of siege.

Ms. Pope said that the scale of need is “coinciding at a time when there have been unprecedented humanitarian cuts to humanitarian assistance around the world.”

Less than 5,000 aid kits available

The IOM is providing shelter, basic dignity kits and cooking kits to those who need them most, but right now, the funding for that response is far below what is needed, Ms. Pope warned, at only eight per cent.

Fewer than 5,000 kits were available at a warehouse in Port Sudan, and 35 IOM tents are out for distribution.

Some countries and partners have been asking for additional information or seeking data on the funding situation, but the scale of the need is so high that the agency is “trying to play catch up at this moment in time,” Ms. Pope said.

Joint humanitarian efforts

IOM is liaising with the UN relief coordination office (OCHA) and the World Food Programme (WFP) to secure resources.

“By visiting various parts of the country, we can provide a comprehensive picture to the world of what needs to happen to support especially vulnerable civilians who are fleeing violence.”

The UN relief chief Tom Fletcher has been in Sudan this week and is expected to brief journalists from there on Monday.

Ms. Pope said that while IOM has trucks going into Tawila, a city around 60 kilometres from El Fasher, access is extremely limited and the agency is providing support mainly to those who are leaving.

Many humanitarian workers have also been the victims of violence over the past few months, with some wounded or killed, Ms. Pope added.

Preparations for ‘intensified hostilities’

UN human rights chief Volker Türk warned on Wednesday that there’s been no let-up in the killing of civilians.

Addressing the French Senate, he said that his office (OHCHR) continues to receive alarming reports that the RSF is “carrying out atrocity crimes, including summary executions, sexual violence and other violations.”

He added that in the Kordofan region there were “clear preparations for intensified hostilities as killings and destruction increase.”

Mr. Türk urged countries to respect the Security Council’s arms embargo in Darfur, stressing that civilian protection, humanitarian access and a return to civilian rule are the priorities.