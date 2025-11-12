World News in Brief: Gaza latest, Americas loses measles-free status, tornado recovery in Brazil

The fuel is needed to power machinery for critical operations, including water, sanitation, hygiene, health and clearing rubble.

Tweet URL

Education, nutrition and protection work will also be possible thanks to the diesel delivery, OCHA said, noting that three-quarters of the total amount went to the south and one quarter headed north.

Latest UN data also indicates that since the start of the month, UN partners have provided food assistance to more than a quarter of a million people, distributing two food parcels per household.

But one month since the ceasefire began, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said that families in Gaza are struggling to rebuild their lives.

Northern crossing finally open

Israeli authorities announced the opening of the crucial Zikim crossing to allow humanitarian cargo into the shattered northern Gaza Strip.

“In recent weeks, we have been repairing the road leading to Zikim inside Gaza in preparation for this reopening and we are now carrying out the final checks – including for potential explosive hazards,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York.

Zikim has been closed for two months, and no supplies were entering Gaza directly from the north.

As humanitarians continue to scale up assistance, with the commercial sector and country donors further supporting the response, market prices for basic commodities are gradually stabilizing, said Mr. Dujarric.

Americas lose measles-free status as outbreaks surge

The Americas have lost their measles-free status after health authorities confirmed that the virus has been circulating in Canada for more than a year.

Tweet URL

The region – the first in the world to eliminate measles twice – has seen a sharp rise in infections, with over 12,000 confirmed cases across ten countries so far this year, mostly in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Twenty-eight people have died, including 23 in Mexico.

Canada’s outbreak began in late 2024 and has spread nationwide, with persistent transmission in several provinces. Most infections have been recorded among unvaccinated people, and young children are the most affected.

Resistance falling

Health experts warn that falling vaccination rates are leaving communities vulnerable.

Regional coverage for the second dose of the measles vaccine stands at just 79 per cent, far below the 95 per cent needed to prevent outbreaks.

The UN health agency’s regional office, the Pan American Health Organization, said the setback was “reversible” if countries strengthen immunisation drives and outbreak response.

Measles, one of the most contagious viruses on the planet, can cause severe complications including pneumonia, brain inflammation, blindness and death.

Officials expressed confidence that, with renewed cooperation, the region can once again eliminate measles.

UN migration agency aids Brazil tornado recovery

A UN emergency team is on the ground in southern Brazil helping communities recover from a powerful tornado that tore through Rio Bonito do Iguaçu on 7 November, killing seven people and injuring more than 800.

Winds of up to 250 km/h destroyed around 90 per cent of the town’s urban area, flattening homes, schools and health facilities, and knocking out power and water supplies.

Hundreds of families were left without shelter, prompting the state government to declare an emergency.

Specialists deployed

The UN migration agency, IOM, has deployed 11 specialists to work with local and federal authorities to coordinate relief, provide temporary housing and ensure access to social support. The agency said it aims to help families rebuild their lives with dignity while strengthening communities against future disasters.

IOM has also been supporting recovery efforts in nearby Rio Grande do Sul, where devastating floods last year displaced thousands.

It said both disasters highlight the growing threat of extreme weather linked to climate change and the urgent need for stronger preparedness and resilience.

“As extreme weather events become more frequent, our mission is to ensure no one is left behind,” said IOM’s head in Brazil, Paolo Caputo.