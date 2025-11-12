Stand your ground: How one community in Brazil is coping with rising tides

From there, she and her husband fished, planted crops and raised animals. “I was a very happy person in that little piece of land – that was my paradise,” she says.



Then came the night that changed everything. The rain arrived with thunder and lightning that tore through the darkness, shaking the small houses along the shore.

© IOM/Filipe Bispo Ivanil was forced to move due to rising tides and coastal devastation.

In Vila do Pesqueiro, a small traditional community facing accelerating tides and coastal erosion, families huddled together through the storm that would change their lives.

Nearly two years later, the memory remains vivid for Ivanil – every sound, every flash of lightning, a reminder of how close the sea had crept.



When the tide swept through the community in February 2024, it took with it the land they had called home for generations.

Ivanil and her neighbours had no choice but to abandon their house and rebuild their lives further inland. The distance was short, less than a kilometre, yet the change felt immense.



“Even though we didn’t move far, it feels like a completely different world,” Ivanil explained. “This is a mangrove area – hotter, noisier, and no place where we can raise animals or grow crops.”

© IOM/Filipe Bispo Jhonny, Ivanil’s son, searches through the rubble of destroyed houses.

Vila do Pesqueiro is home to around 160 families within the Soure Marine Extractive Reserve, a protected area.

It is located across the mouth of the Amazon River from Belem where the international community is currently meeting at the UN Climate Change Conference known as COP30.

The displacement of people due to extreme weather and climate change is one of the key issues which will be discussed.

Reserves like Soure Marine are designed to safeguard the livelihoods and culture of traditional populations while promoting the sustainable use of natural resources.

Fishing remains the community’s main source of income, while local gastronomy and small-scale tourism help families stay afloat.

Precarious existence

But as the tides keep advancing, livelihoods and homes are becoming increasingly fragile.

For many in the village, the changes have become deeply personal. Next door to Ivanil lives her son, Jhonny, a fisher and university student who had just passed his entrance exam for a biology degree when the tide struck.

He grew up watching the ocean change year after year, with stronger tides and faster erosion gradually reshaping the shoreline he once knew.

Jhonny remembers how quickly everything began to change. Each season, the water crept a little closer until one day it reached their home. “The place where our houses used to be is now underwater,” he said.



He often thinks about the families still living by water, knowing that stronger tides are expected next year. “For me, moving isn’t just about safety,” he said. “It’s about protecting the place and the people who shaped my life.”