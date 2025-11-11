Tanzania: Reports of hundreds killed and detained following deadly election violence

Tanzanians took to the streets on 29 October against the re-election of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in a protest that quickly escalated into violence and death.

Harrowing reports have emerged of “families desperately searching everywhere for their loved ones, visiting one police station after another and one hospital after another,” the UN human rights chief Volker Türk said on Tuesday.

Further reports suggest that security forces transported the bodies of some of those killed to undisclosed locations, said OHCHR.

‘Disturbing reports’

Mr. Türk called for investigations into the killings and other human rights violations.

“I strongly urge the Tanzanian authorities to provide information about the fate and whereabouts of all those missing, and to hand over the bodies of those killed to their loved ones so that they can be given dignified burials,” said Mr. Türk.

“There are also disturbing reports that security forces have been seen removing bodies from streets and hospitals and taking them to undisclosed locations in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence.”

Due to the volatile security situation and the internet shutdown following the election, the UN has not been able to verify exact casualty figures.

Some released, others remain in jail

The main opposition party, Chadema, said on social media that several senior opposition leaders who were detained during the protests had been released. Four were reportedly bailed on Monday.

President Hassan was declared the winner following the election with 98 per cent of the vote.

According to information OHCHR has received, over 150 people have been arrested since polling day. Many of those arrested – including children – have allegedly been charged with treason.

Mr. Türk called for the unconditional release of all opposition figures arrested before the general election and all others arbitrarily detained since.

“All those detained must be afforded the full range of due process rights guaranteed under international human rights law,” Mr Türk said.