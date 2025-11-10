World News in Brief: Ukraine war update, Philippines typhoon latest, demographic shift in Europe and Central Asia

Between Friday and early morning Monday, at least 15 civilians were killed and over 70 were injured, according to OCHA.

On Saturday night, missile and drone attacks affected 10 regions: Chernihiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava and Sumy.

Matthias Schmale, the humanitarian coordinator for the country, condemned the attacks, saying “civilians and civilian objects are fully protected under international humanitarian law, and are not a target.”

Power outages in major cities

The attacks also disrupted electricity, heating and water supply, making it even harder for vulnerable people to cope amid cold winter temperatures.

Energy and residential infrastructure were damaged in many regions including Chernihiv, Odesa and Poltava, while major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa are experiencing power outages, with electricity available only for a few hours a day.

Tweet URL

The UN and partners quickly mobilized to provide emergency shelter materials, blankets, hygiene items, hot drinks and psychosocial support in several areas, OCHA said.

Philippines: Typhoon Fung-Wong displaces hundreds of thousands

The UN is supporting Government-led efforts in the Philippines after Super Typhoon Fung-Wong – locally known as Uwan – slammed into northern Luzon on Sunday, triggering massive evacuations and widespread disruption.

According to aid coordination office, OCHA, more than 1.3 million people were evacuated across 13 of the country’s 18 regions before the storm made landfall, in one of the Philippines’ largest ever pre-emptive operations.

Over 480,000 people remain displaced, sheltering in some 6,000 evacuation centres.

The Government is leading the emergency response, with UN agencies and partners providing support.

Life-saving early warnings

Cash assistance has already been distributed, while food, tents, hygiene kits and other supplies were pre-positioned in advance.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said its teams were on standby and assessing needs in affected areas, with ready-to-eat meals and rice stocks prepared for distribution in coordination with national authorities.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Arnaud Peral praised the Philippines’ swift evacuations and early warning systems, saying they had “undoubtedly saved lives”.

OCHA warned that more intense typhoons like Fung-Wong are likely as climate change warms regional seas, underscoring the need for stronger preparedness.

Demographic shifts reshape Europe and Central Asia

Europe is getting older while parts of Central Asia are seeing a surge in young people – a population divide that could transform economies and societies across the region, according to a new UN report.

The analysis warns that Europe’s shrinking, ageing workforce and low birth rates are putting pressure on health systems, pensions and labour markets, while Central Asia’s expanding youth population offers both opportunity and challenge if decent jobs and education can keep pace.

Jobs challenge

Experts say countries need to rethink how they prepare for the future – by widening access to quality jobs; encouraging women, migrants and older people to participate in the workforce, and investing in lifelong learning and social protection.

The joint brief, released by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), calls for stronger policies that make economies more inclusive and resilient.

Demographic change, it notes, isn’t just about numbers; it’s about how societies adapt to ensure that everyone, regardless of age or background, can contribute and benefit from growth.