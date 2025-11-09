Doha: World Summit ends with renewed pledge to leave no one behind

The Summit took place 30 years after the landmark 1995 Copenhagen meeting that put social justice at the heart of sustainable development. Since then, many countries report dramatic gains in education, health and poverty reduction – but also widening inequality, demographic pressures, climate vulnerability and conflict.

National experiences shared

Leaders and ministers repeatedly stressed that social development is not charity – but a strategic investment in stability.

Denmark pointed to its long-term development financing, urging renewed global cooperation.

The Republic of Korea highlighted its own evolution from aid recipient to donor, while Poland and Viet Nam pointed to major reductions in poverty and expansions in education and life expectancy.

Tanzania reported support for 1.3 million households and rising women’s political representation; Cyprus stressed that its guaranteed minimum income provides real protection.

Cabo Verde and Malaysia described new data systems and policy reforms designed to target support more efficiently and maintain social cohesion, while the Dominican Republic, emphasised that social development is not an expense, but an investment in dignity, cohesion and the future.

Crisis-affected countries speak

Conflict-affected and climate-vulnerable countries appealed for sustained solidarity.

Ukraine said it continues to uphold core benefits even amid war.

Syria and Sudan called for partnership to rebuild social foundations shattered by conflict.

Seychelles and Grenada appealed for climate-resilient development and fairer access to financing, stressing that small island States face rising vulnerability and shrinking fiscal space.

Changing global context

Many delegates said today’s challenges – ageing populations, technological change, climate impacts and debt burdens – look very different from those of 1995. But the principle remains the same: no sustainable economic transformation is possible without strong social foundations.

Calls for fairer financing

Developing countries argued that current lending rules and global financial structures make it difficult to expand social protection and invest in jobs.

Uganda, among others, called for reforms to the international financial architecture to deliver fairer terms.

Global commitment reaffirmed

Delegations also outlined their views on the Doha Political Declaration, adopted on Tuesday, which reaffirms commitments to eradicate poverty, expand universal social protection, promote decent work and inclusion, and strengthen the connection between social justice, peace and sustainable development.

While several delegations disassociated from certain language in the Declaration, the document itself was adopted by consensus, reflecting broad agreement on the need to accelerate progress.

Doha to Belém

Closing the Summit, UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock said the meeting marked “not an ending, but a beginning,” urging countries not to wait another 30 years to act.

Attention now shifts to the upcoming G20 Summit and the UN climate change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, where leaders are expected to continue the Summit’s focus on social justice and inclusion.

Editor’s note:

This story is based on reporting from the UN Meetings Coverage Section, whose Press Officers attend the Summit sessions, follow the statements delivered by Member States and delegates, and produce summary records and press releases. The press release from Thursday is available here (SOC/4928).