Nearly a third of Jamaica’s annual wealth wiped out by Hurricane Melissa

Kishan Khoday, Resident Representative for the UN Development Programme (UNDP), told journalists at UN Headquarters in New York via video conference that initial estimates of the damage added up to 30 per cent of Gross Domestic Product: “a figure that’s expected to rise.”

UNDP estimates that nearly five million metric tonnes of debris have been generated across western Jamaica following the devastating category 5 storm last week – equivalent to roughly 500,000 standard truckloads.

Death toll and destruction

In addition, authorities have confirmed 32 deaths, while nearly 36,000 people urgently require food assistance, and more than 100,000 housing structures have been affected, said UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

At least 30 communities are still cut off while electricity, telecommunications and even radio signals remain severely disrupted in some parishes.

Mr. Khoday told the story of one man he’d met called Keith, from New Hope in western Jamaica, who had sought shelter in a nearby structure as Melissa made landfall, kneeling behind plywood for hours as the storm raged.

When he emerged, he found his home, livelihood, and parts of his community in ruins. His experience underscores the harsh realities of the climate emergency, the top UNDP official said – but was also a testament to Jamaicans' resilience as they work toward recovery and rebuilding.

UN mobilises aid

More than 60 different organisations have joined the 16-member UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination team – part of the UN aid coordination office OCHA – as the aid operation continues under the direction of Jamaican authorities.

To support response and recovery efforts, UNDP has allocated an initial $400,000 to assist with basic assessment work and provide early support to national partners.

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) is airlifting food from Barbados to support more than 6,000 households for up to a week, the UN says.

Communities still cut off

In Cuba – while also suffered devastation along with Haiti due to the hurricane – around 120,000 people remain in shelters due to ongoing flooding, overflowing rivers, and landslides.

The UN reports that 29 communities remain isolated with extensive damage to housing, health facilities, and educational centres.

More than 45,0000 housing structures, nearly 500 health facilities and over 1,500 educational centres have also sustained damage, Mr. Haq said.