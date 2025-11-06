Doha summit ends with call to turn social pledges into action

Speaking at the closing press conference, President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock said the Summit marked a “deliberate shift” from identifying gaps to acting on proven solutions.

“Copenhagen taught us 30 years ago that social development and inclusion are essential for strong societies,” she said. “We promised to leave no one behind. Social development is not a ‘nice to have’ nor an act of charity. It is in the self-interest of every country.”

She warned that hunger and poverty today are not caused by scarcity, but by conflict, inequality and political failures, stressing: “One of the biggest problems is not money as such. It is rather how it is invested.”

More than 40 Heads of State and Government, over 230 ministers and senior officials, and nearly 14,000 attendees took part in the Summit.

Alongside the formal plenary and roundtable discussions, more than 250 “solution sessions” were held to exchange practical approaches to expanding social protection, improving access to healthcare and education, and supporting work that provides dignity.

‘People expect results’

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the outcome reflects the urgency expressed by civil society, trade unions, community leaders, businesses and youth representatives throughout the week.

“The message has been clear: people expect us to deliver answers, not simply declarations,” she said. “The Doha Political Declaration is not a document for the shelves. It is a commitment to place people at the centre of sustainable development.”

She emphasised that implementation must now focus on accelerating poverty reduction, creating real jobs and ensuring no one is left behind. “We have opened the door in Doha. Now we must walk through it together.”

‘Invest in people’

Ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani of Qatar said hosting the Summit reflects her country’s conviction that equality, dignity and inclusion are essential to peace and prosperity.

“Investing in people is the most sustained investment a nation can make,” she said, noting Qatar’s social spending at home and international development partnerships abroad.

She stressed that the priority now is to ensure that commitments move off the page and into policy, supported by international cooperation and innovative financing.

“The outcomes of this Summit provide a strong foundation,” she said. “What matters most now is implementation.”

UN regional bodies to support follow-through

Regional economic commissions said they will assist countries in translating commitments into practical measures.

The Economic Commission for Europe highlighted support for ageing policies, affordable housing, just energy transitions, and better poverty data, helping governments design systems that reach those most at risk.

The Economic Commission for Africa underscored the continent’s “youth potential,” calling for investments in education, skills, employment opportunities and entrepreneurship, in partnership with the African Union and regional institutions.

