Doha: World Summit’s second day highlights urgency of investing in people and peace

Delegates from all regions reaffirmed that social justice and peace are inseparable, calling for stronger safety nets, poverty reduction and human-rights-based policymaking. Thirty years after the landmark 1995 Copenhagen Summit, many noted significant gains in education, life expectancy and poverty reduction – yet persistent inequalities still limit opportunities for young people, women and marginalised communities.

Nations highlight progress, challenges

South Africa reported expanding social protection to nearly 44 per cent of its population but noted ongoing youth unemployment and barriers for persons with disabilities.

reported expanding social protection to nearly 44 per cent of its population but noted ongoing youth unemployment and barriers for persons with disabilities. Brazil emphasised that hunger is a political choice, citing recent programmes that have lifted 24.4 million people out of hunger and 7.6 million out of poverty since 2023.

emphasised that hunger is a political choice, citing recent programmes that have lifted 24.4 million people out of hunger and 7.6 million out of poverty since 2023. Gambia and Saint Lucia described people-centred strategies focused on healthcare, housing, pensions and education, especially for women and youth.

and described people-centred strategies focused on healthcare, housing, pensions and education, especially for women and youth. Angola highlighted a national cash-transfer programme supporting 1.7 million vulnerable families, some of which are forming aquaculture cooperatives to boost food security.

Several European and Asian countries underlined the value of universal services. Finland and Lithuania said access to healthcare, childcare and education strengthens trust and social cohesion, while Singapore described families and community networks as central to its development model.

Financing social progress

Many countries stressed that debt burdens, high borrowing costs and limited access to capital are constraining their ability to invest in people. Chile on behalf of a group of nations urged all States and the UN system to define, by next year, practical modalities for implementation of the Doha commitments.

The human cost of conflict

Delegations from Palestine, Lebanon and Iran said conflict, occupation and sanctions are eroding the foundations of social progress. Palestine’s representative described the destruction of homes and families in Gaza, stating: “Sustainable peace begins with social justice and dignity for all Palestinians.”

Tracking gains, identifying gaps

During a final roundtable, officials and experts urged clearer monitoring frameworks and targeted investments.

Togo called for a fairer global financial system.

called for a fairer global financial system. Qatar said it believes that “social investment is not a cost — it is a driver of stability and growth”.

said it believes that “social investment is not a cost — it is a driver of stability and growth”. Save the Children reminded delegates that progress will be judged by outcomes for youth: “When we put children first, we deliver on every promise.”

Moving forward together

In a keynote, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed urged collective and action, warning that “we cannot...continue with the approaches that got us here” and that incremental change is not enough: “Real progress only happens when we move forward together, across all fronts.”

