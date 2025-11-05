World News in Brief: Famine alert for South Sudan, tsunami readiness, peacekeepers flag activity along Lebanon ‘blue line’

According to UN-backed hunger experts, more than half of the population - around 7.56 million people - will face “crisis or worse levels of hunger” during April to July 2026 lean season.

In addition, more than two million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition over the same period, warned the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

The UN agency said that food insecurity is “widespread and deepening” in parts of South Sudan.

Constant warnings

“We have been constantly warning of the severe food and nutrition crisis the country continues to face,” said UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq at Wednesday’s daily briefing in New York.

Fears are greatest for 28,000 people living in Luakpiny/Nasir and Fangak counties where hunger levels are described as catastrophic, in the latest report from UN-backed international food security experts, the IPC – recognised as the most authoritative source for monitoring extreme hunger and famine worldwide.

They point out that the southern parts of Luakpiny/Nasir county are at a risk of famine if conflict persists and access restrictions remain, amid flooding and disease outbreaks.

Ending hunger depends on South Sudan’s fields being cultivated and markets reopening, UN agencies say.

Be Tsunami Ready: Investing in preparedness to save lives

In the past 100 years, tsunamis have claimed more than 260,000 lives – an average of 4,600 per disaster – more deaths than any other natural hazard, the UN disaster risk reduction agency (UNDRR) said on Wednesday.

In line with efforts to reduce disaster losses and strengthen resilience to protect lives, livelihoods, and economies from the devastating impacts of tsunamis, the theme for this year’s World Tsunami Awareness Day is Be Tsunami Ready: Invest in Tsunami Preparedness.

Tsunamis are rare but highly destructive, representing an existential threat wherever the monster wave phenomenon occurs. “Let us commit to build on the progress we have made, and to invest the funds needed to enhance tsunami preparedness and resilience for all,” said UNDRR chief Kamal Kashore.

Tsunamis disrupt livelihoods, industries, agriculture, and critical services such as education and healthcare.

Rapid warnings save lives

The recent 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia on 30 July 2025 clearly demonstrates why rapid warnings are essential.

Swift action then allowed communities to evacuate in time, preventing large-scale loss of life.

Rapid urbanization and tourism development in tsunami-prone regions are putting ever-more people in harm’s way – which makes the reduction of risk a key factor if the world is to achieve substantial reductions in disaster mortality.

“With sea levels rising, and more and more people living by the coast, early warning systems need investment and improvement”, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for the day.

Lebanon: UN peacekeepers report intensified military activity along Blue Line

UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have reported a rise in military movements and exchanges of fire along the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel, Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

“UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to observe Israel Defense Forces’ military presence and activities,” he told reporters, noting that over the past two days, they had seen “over 100 IDF vehicles moving in Sector East and about 60 in Sector West, with several Markava tanks among them.”

He said peacekeepers reported “approximately 300 rounds of small arms fire” from south of the Blue Line near Kfar Shouba on Monday, and “another 100 rounds of direct fire” near Shab’a the following day.

Mr. Haq reminded all parties “of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property.” UNIFIL also discovered and reported several weapons caches and continues to mount joint patrols and training with the Lebanese Armed Forces.