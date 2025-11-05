Catch-up immunization campaign ‘a lifeline’ for Gaza’s children

Estimates indicate one in five children under three are either zero-dose or have missed vaccinations because of the war, putting them at risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks.

The catch-up campaign aims to inoculate these children against measles, mumps, and rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, tuberculosis, polio, rotavirus and pneumonia.

It will be carried out by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, in collaboration with the Gaza Ministry of Health.

‘A moral imperative’

To help address the devastating impacts of the conflict on children’s health and nutrition, UNICEF and partners will also screen children for malnutrition and ensure that those who have the condition receive treatment and ongoing follow-up.

“After two years of relentless violence that claimed the lives of more than 20,000 children in the Gaza Strip, we finally have an opportunity to protect those who survived,” said Jonathan Veitch, UNICEF Special Representative in the State of Palestine.

“Vaccinating every child, and supporting their health and nutrition, is not just a humanitarian intervention; it is a moral imperative. It is how we safeguard the future of children born into catastrophe and begin to rebuild hope in the midst of devastation.”

Hundreds of workers trained

The campaign will be implemented in three rounds, beginning 9 to 18 November.

More than 450 health workers and support staff have been trained to support vaccination efforts.

Additionally, 149 medical doctors have been trained to recognize, report and investigate any health concerns post immunization – though such cases are extremely rare.

‘Much more is needed’

“This immunization campaign is a lifeline, protecting children’s health and restoring hope for the future,” said Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in the occupied Palestinian territory.

He stressed, however, that “much more is needed, and WHO is working to rebuild Gaza’s fragile health system so every child, every community, can access the care they deserve.”

Before the conflict, Gaza maintained 54 immunization facilities. It was also among the world’s leaders in childhood vaccination coverage, with a 98 per cent rate.

Today, 31 immunization facilities are no longer operational, having been damaged or destroyed in indiscriminate attacks, while routine vaccination coverage is now below 70 per cent.

The final two phases of the campaign, which aim to provide children with their second and third doses of the vaccines, are planned for December and January.

In 2024, the UN and partners launched a mass campaign across the Gaza Strip to vaccinate children against polio.