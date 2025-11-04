Doha Social Summit: Path to fairer societies begins in the classroom

The vast Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) – filled with delegations, students, civil society groups and policymakers from around the world – reflected the scale of the moment.

Nearly 14,000 participants are registered for the Summit, which brings together governments, international organizations and community actors to shape a people-centred vision for social development over the next decade.

Education as the foundation

A high-level event Education as the Foundation of the New Social Contract, set the tone for the day. Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser delivered a keynote address urging renewed commitment to education as the starting point for justice and opportunity.

Citing the 272 million children currently out of school, many due to conflict, she said progress is impossible if exclusion persists.

“Education is not a luxury, nor a favour to be granted,” she said. “It is a right – and an existential matter for the future of nations.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres reinforced that message, describing education as the “best poverty-fighting tool we have”. But he warned of widening inequalities, chronic underinvestment and a global shortage of trained teachers.

We must repair the “cracks in this vital foundation,” he said, calling for closing digital divides, strengthening teacher support and treating education not as a cost, but as a strategic investment.

Later, at a press conference, Mr. Guterres stressed that rebuilding education systems will be essential in crisis settings, including Gaza and Sudan.

“Education must be a central pillar of any project of reconstruction in Gaza,” he said.

Presidents dialogue

The session also included a high-level dialogue with the Presidents of Kenya, Albania and Palau, who stressed that education is an investment in human development and future growth.

Kenya’s President William Ruto called for aligning education with digital and job market needs; Albania’s President Bajram Begaj emphasized education as a universal right; and President Surangel Whipps of Palau highlighted the importance of ensuring access in remote and island communities.

Solutions across the Summit

Throughout the venue, solution-focused sessions explored practical pathways for expanding opportunity and social protection.

In a flagship session on universal social protection, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif emphasized that social protection is “not charity, but a human right”, critical to fairness and resilience.

She highlighted progress in expanding coverage to informal workers and urged international financial reforms to safeguard public investment. “Practical solutions are within reach,” she said. “Let us turn commitments into action.”

New policy approach to poverty

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) introduced new analysis urging governments to move beyond traditional poverty thresholds.

Its policy brief proposes establishing “prosperity floors” – ensuring that people can not only escape poverty but remain resilient against shocks such as illness, job loss or climate-related disasters.

According to the analysis, 411 million people could move from poverty into basic security by 2030 if countries pursue job-intensive growth, adaptable social protection, and policies that improve wages and working conditions.

“With decisive, integrated action, we can break the cycle of vulnerability and deliver lasting prosperity. The past 30 years have shown that progress is possible,” said UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu, pointing back to the 1995 Copenhagen Declaration that first set global commitments on social development.

Time for implementation

From youth dialogues to discussions on digital inclusion, nutrition, disability rights, decent work and ageing societies, participants returned to a shared message: progress is possible, but it must be rooted in real-world needs.

With leaders having adopted the Doha Political Declaration, attention now shifts to translating commitments into action and investment.

UN News is on location in Doha, bringing ongoing reporting throughout the Summit.