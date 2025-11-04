Potential Gaza stabilization force must have Security Council approval: Guterres

António Guterres was speaking at a press conference during the Second World Summit for Social Development in the Qatari capital.

He was asked about coordination with Israel and US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza which includes deploying a temporary international stabilization force to the enclave, developed by the US, Arab and international partners.

Aid scale-up critical

The Secretary-General said the UN is “actively engaged in making sure that humanitarian aid increases dramatically” in Gaza and reaches the entire population.

He added that the US “has been helpful in making Israel at least progressively remove some of the obstacles and difficulties that are still in place” in this regard.

“On the other hand, we have been very actively supporting the principle that the ceasefire must hold, that all parties must abide by the ceasefire, that there must be a link between Gaza and the West Bank in the way the next stage is put in place,” he continued.

“And that this needs to lead to a two-State solution and to the recognition of an independent Palestinian State.”

The Secretary-General stressed that the UN’s positions “have been very clear” and are not dependent “on cooperating with this or that country.”

US draft resolution

He noted that the US is drafting a Security Council resolution on Gaza in consultation with other serving members, however the UN Secretariat is not involved in the discussions.

“What we believe is that whatever entity that is created in Gaza should have the legitimacy of a mandate from the Security Council,” he said.

Asked if this includes the international force, he responded that “it is one of the things that has been discussed” and “it would be important to have the training and the formation of a Palestinian police force.”

He said: “This transition needs to lead to a situation in which the two sides [Gaza and the West Bank] are united and that the Palestinian Authority exerts its full authority.”

Humanitarian efforts continue

Meanwhile, humanitarians continue to scale up operations across the Gaza Strip, in line with the 60-day response plan, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists in New York.

He said the UN and partners picked up 80 truckloads of supplies on Sunday, including food, animal fodder, shelter materials, winter clothing and hygiene items. This total does not include bilateral and commercial deliveries.

“Our partners report that, based on preliminary data, they collected nearly 750 pallets of relief items yesterday from Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem and transported them to Gaza City,” he said.

“Another four trucks delivered medicine and medical supplies. Congestion and heavy traffic continue to hamper collection efforts.”

Nearly one million fed

Since the resumption of general food distributions on 13 October, nearly one million people – half the population –have received assistance through 46 distribution points run by aid partners.

“We continue to try to expand this so that this month, families can receive two monthly food parcels, up from one in October,” he said.

Between mid-October and this past Sunday, the UN and partners collected more than 210 metric tonnes of animal fodder from the crossings, and distribution to some 1,700 herders in Deir al-Balah is almost complete.

Partners providing nutrition services have also collected more than 120,000 packs of fortified cereal, used to prevent acute malnutrition in children. This amount is enough to support large numbers of children for one month.

Mr. Haq reported that other partners providing water and sanitation services continue to scale up their responses.

Humanitarians have also supported local authorities with rehabilitating three wells supplying neighbourhoods in Gaza City.