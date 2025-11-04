World leaders adopt Doha declaration to boost efforts on social development

The adoption of the Declaration demonstrates a shared pledge by governments to tackle poverty, create decent work, combat discrimination, expand access to social protection, and protect human rights.

It also emphasises that social development is not only a moral imperative, but also a precondition for peace, stability and sustainable growth.

The Summit convened over 14,000 stakeholders under one roof, including more than 40 Heads of State and Government, 170 ministers, leaders of international organizations, youth representatives, civil society actors and experts.

At Doha’s Qatar National Convention Centre, delegates moved between meeting rooms and lively networking spaces buzzing with students, activists and community leaders – underscoring that social development is not the work of governments alone.

UN DESA Participants mingle in one of the networking spaces at the World Summit.

The Doha Political Declaration

Named after the city of its adoption, the Doha Political Declaration renews leaders’ commitment to the 1995 Copenhagen Declaration and the 2030 Agenda, cenetring social development on three mutually reinforcing pillars: poverty eradication, full and productive employment and decent work for all, and social inclusion.

It links social justice to peace, security and human rights, vows to leave no one behind, and urges urgent climate action under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Paris Agreement, reaffirming the Rio principles, including common but differentiated responsibilities.

Financing is put front and centre: the Declaration reaffirms the Addis Ababa Action Agenda as integral to the 2030 Agenda, welcomes the Sevilla Commitment to renew the financing framework, and calls for stronger, more representative multilateral institutions.

Follow-up will be led by the Commission for Social Development, with a five-year review process to assess progress and close gaps.

In a short conversation with UN News at the World Social Summit in Doha, Joyce Msuya, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, underlined the enduring relevance of the UN and the role of hope on humanitarian action:

Soundcloud

Go the last mile, leave no one behind

Speaking after the adoption, President of the General Assembly Annalena Baerbock emphasised that Doha must “go the last mile” in ensuring that no one is left behind.

Reflecting on progress since Copenhagen, she noted that unemployment has fallen globally and extreme poverty has declined, yet disparities remain stark, particularly for women and young people.

She cautioned that economic growth alone has proven insufficient to overcome structural inequalities, stressing that climate change, demographic pressures and conflict are compounding social vulnerabilities.

Ms. Baerbock called for holistic, interconnected solutions that address poverty, hunger, education, health, climate resilience and gender equality together, underscoring that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are “not 17 separate targets, but an integrated framework where advancement in one area accelerates progress in others.”

“These are not siloed agendas, they all underscore that human security is the foundation of global security,” she said.

UN DESA Participants at the Second World Summit for Social Development.

A booster shot for development

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that progress on the SDGs is too slow, with several targets stalled or reversing.

“The Doha Political Declaration represents a booster shot for development,” he said, calling it a “people’s plan” focused on expanding universal social protection, ensuring equitable access to health and education, creating decent work, and closing the digital divide.

He also stressed the urgency of reforming the global financial architecture to ensure fair access to development and climate finance, particularly for developing countries facing debt distress.

In conclusion, the Secretary-General underlined that the Summit is about “hope through collective action” – and about mobilising the political and financial will to deliver on the promise first made in Copenhagen.

“Guided by the Doha Political Declaration, let’s deliver the bold people’s plan humanity needs and deserves,” he said.

