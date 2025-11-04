LIVE from Doha: Second World Summit for Social Development
SDGs
Leaders, policymakers and civil society representatives have gathered in Doha for the Second World Summit for Social Development, with the aim of renewing global commitments to inclusion, dignity and social justice. UN News is on the ground, bringing you live updates, key highlights and human stories from inside the conference halls and beyond.
Follow this page for rolling coverage throughout the Summit. App users can follow the coverage here.