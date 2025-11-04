UN News
LIVE from Doha: Second World Summit for Social Development

The Second World Summit for Social Development is taking place from 4-6 November at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha.
UN DESA/Lisa Morrison
SDGs

Leaders, policymakers and civil society representatives have gathered in Doha for the Second World Summit for Social Development, with the aim of renewing global commitments to inclusion, dignity and social justice. UN News is on the ground, bringing you live updates, key highlights and human stories from inside the conference halls and beyond.

Broadcast: Plenary meetings
