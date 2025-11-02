Flags raised in Doha as leaders gather for UN social development summit

The ceremony marked the United Nations’ official assumption of the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) as the venue where world leaders will work to reinvigorate the global social pact.

The brief but symbolic event, held at the sprawling conference facility, was attended by senior officials from Qatar and the United Nations, accompanied by a formation of UN security officers and members of Qatar’s Lekhwiya police forces standing on either side of the two flagpoles.

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe UN protocol and security officers at the flag raising ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Li Junhua, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, said the moment reflected a shared commitment to cooperation and collective progress.

“This moment formally marks the handover of this landmark facility to the United Nations,” he said. “The QNCC is now transformed into a space where the global community will gather to advance solutions and renew hope.”

Ahmad Hassen Al-Hamadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar welcomed the international community, emphasising the country’s support as host and partner in facilitating dialogue and cooperation at the highest level.

“We are confident that this Summit will provide a pivotal opportunity to reaffirm the political will and to capitalise on the abundant opportunities to accelerate and stimulate transformative actions to achieve social development and social justice for all, and accelerate progress for the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development].”

A pivotal gathering amid global challenges

Over the next several days, more than 8,000 participants – including Heads of State and Government, ministers, civil society leaders, youth delegates, workers and private sector representatives – will take part in plenaries, high-level roundtables and parallel forums focused on social protection, inequality, decent work and the inclusion of marginalised groups.

In a preview of the Summit last week, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that Secretary-General António Guterres will address the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Mr. Guterres is expected to highlight progress since the first Social Summit in Copenhagen in 1995, while underscoring major global challenges, including widening inequalities, unemployment, poverty, conflicts and widespread human suffering.

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe A team of parachutists descend over the QNCC, each carrying a flag representing one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

SDG colours in the sky

Adding a striking visual flourish to Sunday’s ceremony, attention turned to the sky for a special performance organized by the Education Above All Foundation, in cooperation with Qatar’s Internal Security Forces and Joint Special Forces. A team of parachutists descended over the Qatar National Convention Centre, each carrying a flag representing one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The display symbolized the Foundation’s commitment to advancing education equity and sustainability, while also reflecting the broader aims of the Summit: to accelerate progress on social development and ensure no one is left behind.

The descent drew applause from delegates and onlookers, symbolising the Summit’s themes of unity, shared responsibility and collective action, and visually reinforcing the message that social development is inseparable from the full SDG agenda.

UN News on the ground

As delegations continue to arrive, final preparations are under way inside the QNCC, where banners, interpretation booths and media facilities are being finalised and security and logistical teams coordinate movements across the venue.

UN News is on the ground in Doha, providing continuing coverage throughout the week, including live updates, interviews and analysis from the Summit. Follow our coverage here.