Guterres voices alarm over post-election violence in Tanzania

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres deplored the loss of life and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

Tweet URL

The Secretary-General called for “a thorough and impartial investigation into all allegations of excessive use of force,” urging Tanzanian authorities to uphold accountability and transparency in handling the post-election unrest.

According to the UN human rights office (OHCHR), credible reports indicate at least ten demonstrators were killed, as security forces used firearms and tear-gas against demonstrators in urban areas including the cities of Dar es Salaam, Shinyanga and Morogoro.

Internet restrictions

OHCHR also reported that a nationwide curfew is in effect while access to the internet appears to have been widely restricted since polling day.

The UN human rights office urged authorities to promptly reinstate internet service and facilitate citizens’ full enjoyment of their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. Protesters were also urged to demonstrate peacefully.

“Curtailment of communication will only further undermine public trust in the electoral process,” the office said.

The violent post-election scenes come in the aftermath of electoral campaigns marred by allegations of arbitrary arrests and detentions of opposition figures, including the Chadema party leader and his deputy.

It followed reported enforced disappearances of dissenters, including the country’s former ambassador to Cuba.

Release detainees

“All those in arbitrary detention must be immediately and unconditionally released and those held legally must be accorded full due process and fair trial rights,” said OHCHR spokesperson Seif Magango, briefing reporters in Geneva on Friday.

“We urge the authorities to ensure prompt, impartial and effective investigations into all cases of election-related violence, and to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” he added.