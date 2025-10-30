UN Envoy hails Colombia’s peace process as global model, calls for more funding

Following the signing of Colombia’s 2016 Peace Agreement, more than 13,000 former FARC combatants laid down their arms within a year, surrendering nearly 9,000 weapons, 38,000 tons of explosives, and millions of rounds of ammunition.

Mr. Jenča noted that despite ongoing challenges, the implementation of the agreement has significantly improved security and trust among communities. Around 11,000 former combatants are now engaged in development projects and other implementation activities.

“They’re building a new, peaceful, and productive future — constructing durable homes, solving problems together, and moving forward,” he told UN News.

He also highlighted the Special Jurisdiction for Peace’s first convictions for crimes committed during the conflict, calling them a “crucial milestone toward accountability.”

Support and scrutiny

At a recent UN Security Council session, the United States questioned the Mission’s expanded mandate, saying it reflected “excessive political priorities,” and vowed to “carefully review” its continued support.

Mr. Jenča responded that such evaluations were “normal,” but stressed that the other 14 Council members had expressed clear support for renewing the Mission’s mandate, a vote scheduled for the end of this week.

Elizabeth Yarce/UN Verification Mission in Colombia. The newly appointed Head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, Miroslav Jenča, visits some of the projects of implementation of the Peace Agreement.

On the ground, the Mission enjoys broad backing from the Colombian government and across the political spectrum.

“I spoke with opposition members and government representatives alike — all supported the Mission’s continuation, though some suggested adjustments,” Mr. Jenča said.

He acknowledged that sustaining operations would require additional funding and noted hopes for closer cooperation as Colombia joins the Security Council in 2026 as a non-permanent Member.

A global example of peacebuilding

At a time when multilateralism faces scepticism, Mr. Jenča said Colombia’s peace process stands out as “a shining example of negotiation and collaboration,” benefiting not just the country but the world.

Looking ahead to Colombia’s next electoral period, Mr. Jenča reaffirmed the Mission’s commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful campaign.

“Our goal is to promote understanding among political actors and guarantee an environment of peace, security, and respect for human rights,” he concluded.