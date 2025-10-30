Security Council LIVE: Ambassadors meet in emergency session on Sudan

Reports of mass atrocities in and around the newly-captured city of El Fasher in Darfur mark a new low in Sudan's brutal civil war and the Security Council is meeting in emergency session on Thursday morning in New York to address the rapidly deteriorating situation. Civilians are facing starvation and mass displacement as the UN continues providing lifesaving aid throughout the country. Hospitals, schools and IDP camps are under attack, with entire neighborhoods have emptied as families flee the RSF militia. Follow our in-depth live coverage; UN News app users can go here.